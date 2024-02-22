ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $232,000. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.23. 3,587,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,846. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

