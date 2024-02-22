Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.080-5.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.0 million-$353.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.1 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.270-1.330 EPS.
Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $57.46.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCSI shares. Citigroup lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.
