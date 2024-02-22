Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.080-5.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.0 million-$353.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.1 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.270-1.330 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $57.46.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCSI shares. Citigroup lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.