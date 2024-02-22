ContextLogic (WISH) to Release Earnings on Friday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd.

ContextLogic Stock Down 2.0 %

WISH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 51.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

