Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Copart Trading Up 1.1 %

CPRT traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 5,441,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. Copart has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 420.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

