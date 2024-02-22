Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Copart Trading Up 1.1 %

CPRT traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 5,441,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. Copart has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 420.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

