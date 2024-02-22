CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien Sells 813 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $211,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.02. 52,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,562. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $265.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CorVel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

