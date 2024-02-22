Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 52-Week High at $736.05

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $736.05 and last traded at $734.84, with a volume of 940502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $723.02.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $686.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,640,938,000 after purchasing an additional 485,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

