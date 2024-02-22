Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Shares Down 5.8%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 3,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of C$6.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

