Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 2.3% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 284,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,401,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,789. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

