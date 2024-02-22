Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,552,000.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.15. 13,688,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,255. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

