Covestor Ltd Buys 341 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.70. 2,163,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

