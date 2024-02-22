Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.