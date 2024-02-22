Covestor Ltd Has $236,000 Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,591 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE TRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.31 million, a P/E ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

