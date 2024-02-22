Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.51

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 9777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Creatd Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

