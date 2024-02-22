Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.20

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 1231256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDO. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -108.52 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,924,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,620,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,924,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $68,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,563,938.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,473,090 shares of company stock worth $47,432,091. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

