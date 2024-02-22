Cronos Market Capitalization Hits $2.31 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $14.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00071354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

