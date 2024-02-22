Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Plans $1.57 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 246.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

CCI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

