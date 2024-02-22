CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CTO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.65 million, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -353.48%.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 764.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Stories

