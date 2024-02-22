CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.35

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 599001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

CureVac Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

Get CureVac alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in CureVac by 17.0% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CureVac by 16.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CureVac by 76.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 94,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CureVac by 60.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 363,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 137,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.