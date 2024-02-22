Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 194,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 535,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWK

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.