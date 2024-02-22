CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

UAN stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,146. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.