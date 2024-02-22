Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Dana updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.

Dana Stock Down 1.0 %

Dana stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Dana by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

