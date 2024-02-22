Daniel Sturman Sells 7,762 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,762 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $315,447.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 492,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,995,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $42.41. 7,795,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,299. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

