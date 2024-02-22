Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.98

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 151364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

