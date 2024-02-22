David Scott Offer Sells 75,000 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 5,315,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Flex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 52,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Flex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 208,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

