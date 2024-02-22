Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $37.30 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $392.90 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $37.30 or 0.00072485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

