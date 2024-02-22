Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,112,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.81 and its 200-day moving average is $387.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

