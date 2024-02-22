Definity Financial (DFY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Definity Financial (TSE: DFY):

2/20/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

2/5/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.50 to C$43.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:DFY traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 185,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,244. Definity Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

