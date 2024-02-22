DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.02

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 39381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

DENSO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

