Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $179.74. The stock had a trading volume of 96,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $183.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.70.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 85.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.