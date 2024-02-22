Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.36. The stock had a trading volume of 444,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $183.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,172 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.