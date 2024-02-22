Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.80. 350,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.70. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $183.96.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 85.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

