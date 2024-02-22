DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-1.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DRH traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,203. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $16,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 989.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,126,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.