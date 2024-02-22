DigiByte Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $168.91 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,385.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.94 or 0.00509757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00133920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00237190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00147095 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,843,134,144 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

