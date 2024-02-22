Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Shares Sold by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares makes up about 1.4% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 622.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 110.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 6.8 %

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,933,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,207,173. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

