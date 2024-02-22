Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.35. 10,860,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 15,442,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000.

