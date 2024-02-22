Distil (LON:DIS) Trading Down 12.5%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 470,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 444,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Distil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

