Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.75

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$104.75 and last traded at C$104.18, with a volume of 153703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$103.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.36.

Dollarama Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.17.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.3914746 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

