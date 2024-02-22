Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551,611 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $199,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. 7,675,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.22%.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

