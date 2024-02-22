Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,991 shares of company stock worth $12,696,404. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 587,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after buying an additional 26,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

