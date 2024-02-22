Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,088,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 3,534,677 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $25.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.