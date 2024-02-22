Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Penumbra worth $85,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,882. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

