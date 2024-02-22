Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $97.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Ulta Beauty worth $97,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $6.43 on Thursday, reaching $545.22. 182,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,982. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.51.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

