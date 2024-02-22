Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $83,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.19%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

