Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,424 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $82,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.98. 1,108,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,555. The firm has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $254.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.