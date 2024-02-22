eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Edward O. Garcia Sells 1,165 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

eBay Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.28. 7,552,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,674. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

