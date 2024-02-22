ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Trading Up 1%

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 94,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 31,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

ECN Capital Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

