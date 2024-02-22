Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.20

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.20 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 76.20 ($0.96), with a volume of 275972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.60 ($1.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Ecora Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The stock has a market cap of £194.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,514.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is -14,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecora Resources

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,531 ($64,884.16). 18.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

