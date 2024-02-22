Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. Edison International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $67.42. 4,508,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

