Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS.

Edison International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,084,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,469,000 after buying an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

