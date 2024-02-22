Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.750-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Edison International also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,508,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

